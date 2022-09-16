Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

The relevant video was published by the press service of the President, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Kharkiv region, investigative actions are ongoing in the areas that were liberated from the Russian occupation. All the crimes of the Rashists are being recorded, and evidence of their guilt is being collected. Torture chambers were found in which civilians of the occupied cities and towns were abused, premises in which people were kept - even foreigners.

The world must react to all this. Russia repeated in Izyum what it did in Buch. And now we have just begun to learn the full truth about what happened in this part of the Kharkiv region. It is good that the UN structures are already preparing a group of workers who will visit this place near Izyum, who will see and be able to report to everyone in the UN system about what the Russian terrorists did.

We will ensure full access of journalists to the liberated territory and all places of abuse of people, we will provide such access that will help inform the world that racism must be condemned," Zelensky said.

