Water level in Inhulets River, which flows through Kryvy Rih, has returned to normal, supply of drinking water has been restored, - RMA

In three days, the enemy military fired 13 missiles at Kryvy Rih, including the most expensive ones - "Kinjals". Despite this, the water level in the Inhulets River has returned to normal, and the supply of drinking water has been restored.

"In three days - 13 cruise missiles. "Iskanders", "X" and the most expensive Russian missiles, of which there are only a few dozen - "Kinjals". It looks like madness, but this is our reality. The headquarters has been working around the clock for the third day. And work is going on around the clock. Every new hit, every new missile creates new destruction and makes the job very difficult. Every resource that can be used is involved. Both emergency and rescue, and the resource of utilities and industries.

The water level in the Ingulets River, which flows through the city, has already returned to normal. But on the hydro-technical structures themselves, restoration work continues - the destruction is very serious. And at the same time, every day - additional destruction. An increase in the groundwater level is observed, but it is temporary," the official said.

According to the head of RMA, the flooding of residential buildings in Kryvy Rih has been eliminated. The supply of drinking water has already been restored throughout the city.

Regarding the red color of the water in the Inрulets River, Vilkul explained that this color is given by the component of iron ore - hematite.

"The backfilling of dams is also carried out with hematite. It's nothing to worry about - in a few days after washing, the water will be of a normal color. Hematite is an inorganic component, Fe2O3, iron oxide. And it does not cause any problems. At the same time, I would like to point out that the drinking water intake for the city is taken in another place, where the water is not red, the usual color," he assured.

Also remind, that on September 14, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvy Rih and damaged hydro-technical structures, leaving several areas of the city without water. On September 15, the city was hit again by a rocket attack.

This morning, local authorities announced the stabilization of the water supply in Kryvy Rih. The city's hydro-technical facilities continue to eliminate the consequences of the strikes. On September 16, the Russians struck the hydro-technical facilities of Kryvy Rih for the third time.

