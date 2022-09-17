In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 30 invaders and enemy equipment, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military attacked the enemy from the sky and the ground - the aviation made 15 strikes on the enemy positions, and the missile and artillery units carried out 250 fire missions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"Twice during the combat day, the enemy tried to carry out assaults in the directions: Pravdyne - Stepova Dolyna and Arkhanhelsk - Ivanivka. In both cases, the forces of the platoon, despite the support of the T-72 tank and IFV-2, were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated." , - the message says.

During the day, the enemy carried out 4 airstrikes on our positions and a rocket attack on Kryvy Rih. The Nikopol district was shelled 4 times.

According to the data of the OC "South", 15 strikes were carried out by Ukrainian aircraft on enemy positions, and 250 firing missions were carried out by missile and artillery units, including the areas of concentration of manpower and equipment near Stara Zburivka, the command post directly in Kherson, the electronic warfare station in Nova Kakhovka and the alternative pontoon crossing near Sadove.

Confirmed losses of the enemy are: 33 soldiers, 2 tanks, 152 mm howitzer "Msta-B", 120 mm mobile mortar, 9 units of armored vehicles.

The remaining losses of the enemy are being investigated.

The ship group of the enemy fleet of 11 ships and boats, having chosen to shelter from damage and the storm, pressed against the southern coast of Crimea, left 3 surface carriers of 24 cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type, as well as 4 VDK on standby.

