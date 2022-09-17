If nuclear weapons are used, Putin and his regime will become biggest rogues in world than ever - Biden

US President Joe Biden warned Putin of serious consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons.

As Censor.NET reports, Biden said this in an interview with the CBS channel.

"Don't do it. Don't do it. Don't do it. It will change the face of the war (in Ukraine. - ed.) to something that hasn't happened since the Second World War," Biden emphasized, commenting on Russia's possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons.

The US president did not specify the specific steps that the American side will take in response but noted that there will definitely be "consequences" for Russia.

"There will be consequences. They (Putin and his regime. - Ed.) will become the biggest rogues in the world than ever before. And depending on the scale of what they do, the response will be determined," Biden said.

