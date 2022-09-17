It is not yet clear whether Russian forward forces have sufficient reserves to withstand another Ukrainian offensive - British intelligence

Ukraine continues offensive operations in the country’s northeast, while Russian troops have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove. It is not yet clear whether the occupiers have the means to defend themselves.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As the summary notes, Russia likely considers it important to maintain control of the area, as it passes through one of the few major supply routes that Russia still controls from Russia's Belgorod region.

In addition, this line runs along the border of the Luhansk region, a part of Donbas that Russia seeks to "liberate" as one of its immediate war goals. "Any significant loss of territory in Luhansk will definitely undermine Russia's strategy," the message says.

According to British intelligence, Russia is likely to try to mount a persistent defense in the area, "but it is unclear whether Russian forward forces have sufficient reserves or sufficient morale to withstand another concerted Ukrainian offensive."

