USA does not incline Ukraine to negotiations with Putin. This is a lie, - Ambassador Brink

US Ambassador Bridget Brink assured that her country does not encourage Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin.

She told this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"This is an absolute lie. I can only repeat once again what our president and secretary of state and other high officials have said.

They stated that only Ukrainians and the democratically elected leader of Ukraine - President Zelenskyi - can decide when and how this conflict should end. But when and how to start negotiations," Brink said.

She added that the US supports Ukraine in all ways so that it has the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.

Brink added that all wars at some point end with negotiations. "But again, it is up to the democratically elected president of Ukraine to decide," the ambassador said.