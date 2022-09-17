Germany reacted incorrectly to Russia’s seizure of Crimea, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted that his country reacted incorrectly to the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014.

He told Bild about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I want to say absolutely unequivocally that, probably, at least looking back, it would have been quite correct to react more harshly to the annexation of Crimea," the Chancellor said.

He noted that if the world community had reacted to the seizure of the peninsula in a more coordinated and powerful manner, then Ukraine "would not have taken over Putin's thoughts so much."

It will be recalled that Germany did not break economic ties with the Russian Federation after Russia occupied the peninsula in 2014, holding a fake "referendum" there.