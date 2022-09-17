Occupiers postponed date of pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region for indefinite period

In Luhansk region, the Russian invaders postponed the date of the pseudo-referendum indefinitely. Also, in the region, the enemy disconnected not only mobile, but also cable Internet.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"In just one week, life in the so-called "LPR" has changed, because even the date of the pseudo-referendum remains uncertain. They were preparing for September 11, but it was postponed to November. They said they were ready even on December 31, but...

Currently, they state that the date cannot be determined due to the events at the front, which "do not make it possible to hold the referendum fully and safely," the message says.

It is also noted that following the mobile Internet in the territory of the Luhansk region, the enemy also disconnects the cable Internet. "The population of the so-called "LPR" is isolated from the outside world," the regional administration states.

