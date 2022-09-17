NATO will not change its support for Ukraine with onset of winter

NATO assured that with the onset of winter, support for Ukraine will not change.

As Censor.NET reports, the Chairman of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance, Admiral Rob Bauer, said this on Saturday at the conference of the NATO Military Committee.

The extraordinary courage of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian people will, again and again, prevail over the opponent. NATO allies will support them as long as necessary. Winter is approaching, but our support will remain unbreakable," he assured.

According to the head of the Alliance's Military Committee, Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine marked the beginning of a new era of global security and is bigger than Ukraine itself.

"The entire international order based on rules has come under attack. This, as well as terrorist groups using asymmetric means of warfare and creating global and local crises, as well as China, which is massively building up military efforts and resorting to dangerous rhetoric, all weigh on us," Bauer said.

He emphasized that NATO faces "the sacred task of protecting a billion citizens who live on its territory, always planning and thinking ahead." "And we are ready to expect the unexpected," the admiral emphasized.

The conference of the NATO Military Committee began in Tallinn on Friday. It is attended by the commanders of the armed forces of the Allies, who discuss issues of strategic development of the Alliance. For the first time, representatives of Finland and Sweden are taking part in the event.

