Rashists shelled Chuhuiiv. 11-year-old child was hospitalized

Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on Chuhuiiv today, September 17. A girl was injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"The occupiers launched rocket attacks on Chuhuiiv. Unfortunately, an 11-year-old girl was injured, she was hospitalized at a medical institution," the report says.

See more: Russian army struck Kharkiv at night: 2 rocket hits were recorded, enterprise was on fire. PHOTO

According to preliminary data, the hits caused damage to critical infrastructure, the private sector, an enterprise, and a gas station. All specialized services work on the ground, the information is updated.