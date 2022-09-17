Mariupol citizens born in 2003 and 2004 who were "mobilized" into Rashist army died in hospital. Burned in Russian tank, - Andriushchenko

According to the adviser of the Mariupol mayor Peter Andriushchenko, two boys born in 2003 and 2004 died yesterday in Mariupol.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, two boys died in hospital No. 2. They were born in 2003 and 2004. Both are residents of the Mariupol district. The cause of death is more than 80 percent of skin damage from burns. Both were burned in a Russian tank. Both ended up in the Rashist army after the occupation," the newspaper said.

Andryushchenko notes that both of them got into the occupying army through covert mobilization as "fire inspectors".

"You can continue to deny the absence of covert mobilization and burn in Russian tanks. Or you can listen to the voice of reason and evacuate to safety," he added.