In one week, the Russian Guard captured more than fifty people in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are suspected of "connections with the Ukrainian military and special services."

This is reported by the Rosgvardia of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"In the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Rosguards "detained" 52 suspects of aiding nationalist organizations, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of the Soviet Union in one week," the message reads.

The Russian Guards report that they allegedly discovered "two caches with weapons and ammunition", which contained: ATGM (anti-tank guided missile), eight jet infantry flamethrowers, five hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and five shots to them, two anti-tank mines.

