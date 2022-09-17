As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 5 people were injured, 31 houses were damaged, - RMA

Russian occupation troops shelled the private sector in Kramatorsk.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"5 injured, 31 damaged houses - the consequences of rocket fire on Kramatorsk. The Russians struck the private sector again - they used the S-300 complex. Among the wounded - one child.

Kramatorsk is under shelling almost every day - it is dangerous to stay in the city!" - the message says.

Kirylenko calls on residents to evacuate.

