As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 5 people were injured, 31 houses were damaged, - RMA
Russian occupation troops shelled the private sector in Kramatorsk.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"5 injured, 31 damaged houses - the consequences of rocket fire on Kramatorsk. The Russians struck the private sector again - they used the S-300 complex. Among the wounded - one child.
Kramatorsk is under shelling almost every day - it is dangerous to stay in the city!" - the message says.
Kirylenko calls on residents to evacuate.