There were developments in negotiations with Putin, but not very large-scale, - Scholz

In the negotiations between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Putin, "there were developments", but not particularly large-scale ones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"If you sum up all the conversations I had with him recently, there were definitely shifts. They just weren't very large-scale," Scholz said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk.

The chancellor mentioned that diplomatic talks with Putin are held in a friendly tone, although the politicians hold different views. Separately, the German leader told what issues he was discussing with the president of the aggressor country.

"In addition to the demand for the withdrawal of troops, it was also important for me to talk about humanitarian issues. So, for example, the issue of the export of grain, the issue of access to captured soldiers for the International Red Cross. And it was important to discuss the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," added Scholz.

Read more: Germany reacted incorrectly to Russia’s seizure of Crimea, - Scholz