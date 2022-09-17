Zaporizhzhia NPP is again receiving power from Ukrainian power grid, - IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia NPP started receiving electricity from the Ukrainian grid again after the restoration of one of the four main external power transmission lines.

This was reported by the IAEA press service, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is receiving electricity directly from the national grid again after engineers repaired one of the four main external transmission lines that were damaged during the conflict," the agency said on Twitter.

"Following the reconnection of the main line yesterday (September 16. - Ed.) afternoon, the three backup transmission lines are back in standby. The other three main external transmission lines of 750 kV, which were lost earlier during the conflict, remain out of order," the statement said. IAEA press service.

At the same time, despite the fact that the state of energy supply to the ZNPP has improved over the past week, the situation still remains unstable, and IAEA Chairman Rossi initiated consultations with the relevant parties aimed at the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety and protection zone at the ZNPP.

Read more: 80% of deoccupied Vysokopillia was destroyed, - Kherson RMA