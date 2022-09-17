During day of September 17, Defense Forces repelled attacks of Russian invaders near 5 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 17.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The two hundred and sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on the organization of defense and holding the captured territories, attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, as well as disruption of the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Shells our positions along the contact line, carries out measures to regroup troops in certain directions, introduces reserves and conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The Russian occupiers are shelling the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 15 air strikes, carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was affected, including Kharkiv, Siversk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, New York, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Poltavka, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Orihiv, Myroliubivka, and Ochakiv. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Bleshnia of Chernihiv region and Khliborob and Kindrativka of Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation, in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Kudiivka, Hoptivka, Aniskine, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Senkove, Horokhovatka, Bakhtin and Kamianka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Yaremivka, Sosnove, Yarova, Sviatohirsk, Shchurove, Stary Karavan, Ozerne, Serebrianka, Raihorodok, Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Vesele and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druga, Mayorsk, New York, Sukha Balka and Yuriivka.

in the Avdiivka direction – Vesele, Avdiivka, Netaylove and Opytne.

in the Novopavlivsk, Zaporizhzhia and South Bug directions, the enemy fired at the contact line. More than 50 settlements were affected by fire, including Zelene Pole, Poltavka, Novopil, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Ternovi Pody and Bila Krynytsia.

In connection with the successful actions of the Defense Forces to disable all crossings across the Dnipro in the Kherson direction, the occupiers are preparing retreat routes. So, in the area of ​​the Kakhovka HPP, for the construction of a further crossing, they flooded 9 wagons. At the same time, the occupation authorities continue to force local entrepreneurs to make calculations in Russian rubles. Conducts weekly inspections and threatens to "nationalize", that is, take away, the business in case of refusal to cooperate with the occupiers.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Pervomaiske, Mykolayivka Druha and Novomykhailivka.

The destruction of more than 180 occupiers in Kherson has been confirmed. On September 10, an attack was made on the building of "Alkoservice" LLC, where the personnel and military equipment of the enemy were located. Rosguard and FSB units spent five days clearing the rubble and removing the bodies of the dead, trying to hide the losses.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment and three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. Enemy losses are being refined. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down one enemy UAV. Missile troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on the enemy's control point and ammunition warehouse."