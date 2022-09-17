Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russians, 42 rescuers have died, - SES

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, 43 rescuers have died in the course of their duties,

As Censor.NET informs, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"During the performance of their duties, 43 rescuers gave their lives, 144 were injured, and eight were captured by the enemy," the message states.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion, the State Emergency Service has made more than 50,000 trips to eliminate Russian shelling, saved the lives of almost two thousand people and evacuated more than 2 million Ukrainians.

