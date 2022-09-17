Russian drone shot down in evening of September 17 in sky over Kherson region, - air command "South"

The "South" air command made public information that on the evening of September 17, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational-tactical level was shot down in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by оfficial Facebook of Command.

"On September 17, about 18.00 hours, in the sky over Kherson region, the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the air command "South" eliminated another Russian UAV of operational-tactical level," - noted in the message.

