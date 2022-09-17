Germany deliberately procrastinates in helping Ukraine - Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau suspects that Germany is deliberately delaying aid to Ukraine because it still hopes to restore normal cooperation with Russia.

"The scale and pace of German support for Ukraine show signs of deliberate delay. It is as if the intention is that - regardless of the outcome of this war - German-Russian relations should suffer as little as possible," the diplomat said.

He added that Poland, on the contrary, views Russia as a threat, so it provides unprecedented assistance to Ukraine.

"We are convinced that Ukraine's victory will, if not break Russian imperialism, at least move it away from us and thus strengthen our security and bring peace to Europe," Rau said.

The minister acknowledged that Europe had turned a blind eye to Russia's imperialist fervor that erupted after the occupation of Crimea, pushing Putin toward new aggression.

"Instead of reaction, the decision was made to build another branch of the Nord Stream pipeline. This is certainly one of the factors that prompted Russia to continue its policy of aggression and conquest. Therefore, this time it is necessary to do everything possible not to make the same mistake and to make every citizen of Russia see that when his country attacks its neighbors, it will have consequences for him personally," Rau stressed.