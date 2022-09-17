Almost 60 bodies exhumed in liberated Izium, most have signs of violent death - RMA

Experts of the National Police in Kharkiv region exhumed 59 bodies in Izium. They found traces of violent death in most of them.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv.

"The bodies of 16 civilian men and 26 women will be taken for further examination. Seventeen are military personnel. As noted by experts, most have signs of violent death. Work is continuing," he wrote.

Synehubiv noted that mass graves in Izyum have more than 450 graves.

