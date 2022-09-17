Negotiating with Russia for fear of nuclear weapons is World War III beginning, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons, but calls on the world to stop its threats.

He stated this in an іnterview with Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"This question of destroying the Earth is simply, the beginning of it. I can't even understand how the intelligence agencies, the intelligence agencies of the world, the powerful minds of the world can allow Russia to even give this a chance to think about it. I don't think that's going to happen, frankly.

Nevertheless, you and I cannot definitively predict anything with this state. But, excuse me, being afraid of something out there that this state might do, and therefore going along with them on one agreement or another, is the worst outcome one can go for. This is definitely then the beginning of World War III," said Zelensky.

Zelensky stressed that "there can be no dialogue with people who threaten nuclear weapons."

"We have to think about how to go on living in the world without such people," he said.

Read more: Export of Russian ammonia through Ukraine is possible only in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Zelensky

According to the President, when well-known Russian politicians say in which cases Russia may use nuclear weapons, "everything after the words 'in some case,' after some conditions, you should not even listen".

"It is necessary to understand who said it and to do everything so that this person doesn't say anything else and doesn't threaten anyone," Zelensky stressed.