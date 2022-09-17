Our defenders are gradually pushing out invaders, but it takes time and effort, - Zelensky

Ukrainian defenders are gradually pushing out the Russian invaders, but time and effort are still needed.

This is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated during video appeal at the end of the 206th day of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation on the front lines has not changed significantly over the past 24 hours. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence units, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Guard are gradually, step by step pushing the occupants off our land, but it still takes time, it still takes effort, it still takes full concentration on defense and keeping our entire fortress," the President said.

Zelensky noted that many Russian soldiers have already realized that they have no chance in Ukraine, that they will be defeated. He stressed that the smartest among them surrendered. In this context, the head of the Ukrainian state guaranteed the Russian military conduct according to all conventions concerning prisoners of war.

"We will continue to press, so that all the occupiers understand this. We will beat them harder than we beat them before," Zelensky stressed.

