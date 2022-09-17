NATO should help Ukraine liberate occupied territories faster, - Head of Estonian Defense Forces Herem

NATO must continue to provide Ukraine with urgent military assistance that will help it achieve peace as quickly as possible and liberate captured territories where Russian soldiers are committing mass atrocities against civilians.

This was announced today in Tallinn during a press conference following the meeting of the chiefs of defense/chiefs of staff of the allied countries, the head of the Estonian Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Martin Herem, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation (in Izium - ed.) was not the main topic today. They, Ukrainians, need more help, and the sooner they liberate these occupied territories, the better. Because we have seen today, even in the deep rear of the occupied territories, in cities where no active combat operations have taken place, Russia continues to kill and torture civilians.

People there cannot live normally. Everyone finds new graves, hundreds of people have been killed. So yes, we have to provide Ukraine with more weapons, and this was the main topic today," the Estonian military commander stressed.

He reported that during the meeting, the NATO chiefs of staff agreed to the conclusion that the entire security environment has undergone dramatic changes today, that there is again no peace in the Euro-Atlantic area. Therefore, the allies must join forces to deny Russia the ability to destroy the rules-based international order.

"Unanswered aggression will only lead to further aggression. Therefore, our most urgent task is to support Ukraine.

As chiefs of staff, we must continue our substantial military assistance to Ukraine because such assistance can change the course of the entire war. Hopefully, it will also bring Ukraine closer to the return of peace," Herem stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the decisive factor in the effectiveness of such military assistance for Ukraine is cooperation and unity among allies in the Alliance.

"The winter will be difficult. But we have to stay together and fulfill our obligations," the Estonian general added.