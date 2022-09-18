Ukrainian troops expand positions and may surround Russian forces held around Lyman, - ISW

Ukrainian defenders are expanding their positions to the east of the Oskol River and to the north of the Siversky Donets River. The Armed Forces of Ukraine can surround Russian troops stationed around Lyman.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Further Ukrainian advance to the east along the northern bank of the Siversky Donets may render Russia's positions around the Lyman unusable and open approaches to Lysychansk and, ultimately, to Severodonetsk," the analysts noted.

The ISW indicates that the Russian forces in Lyman still consist largely of reservists of the BARS (reserve of the Russian combat army) and the remnants of units defeated during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

"The Russians do not seem to be sending reinforcements there from elsewhere," added the Institute for the Study of War.