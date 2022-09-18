At night, occupiers shelled Chuhuiiv district. In Strilecha, tank hit civilian car, two women died, - Synehubov

Around 01:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled the territory of Chuhuiiv. A fire broke out in a non-residential building complex, information about the victims is being clarified.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, during the past day, the enemy massively shelled the Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv districts, shelling of the Kupiansk and Izium districts was recorded. Destroyed residential buildings and commercial buildings, gas stations, garages, and production facilities. A 5-story residential building was damaged in the city of Kupiansk.

"According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, an 11-year-old girl died in Chuhuiiv during the past 24 hours from shelling by the occupiers. Occupiers hit a civilian car with a tank in the border district of Strileche, Kharkiv district, killing 2 women. 5 civilians were hospitalized with injuries in the Kupiansk district, 3 wounded in the Kharkiv district, including a 91-year-old man. 2 injured in Izium district, 1 in Chuhuiiv district," Synehubov informs.

On the contact line, our defenders continue to destroy the enemy.

Sinegubov adds that some losses of the occupiers during the escape from the Kharkiv region became known. Thus, units of the 11th Army Corps from the Baltic Fleet of Russia lost more than 50% of personnel and more than 200 units of military equipment.

The 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation lost more than 90% of its personnel in the dead, wounded, deserters, and those dismissed as a result of refusing to participate in hostilities.