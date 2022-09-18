Marines of past day destroyed enemy tank, 3 armored vehicles and "Msta-S" howitzer, - Navy

On September 17, the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S". The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

