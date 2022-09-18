Work on exhumation of bodies in Izium will continue for almost another two weeks, - Mayor Marchenko

Exhumation of the bodies of the dead continues in de-occupied Izium, Kharkiv region. Specialists will continue to work for almost two more weeks.

The bodies of the dead are being taken to Kharkiv for examination, Izium Mayor Valery Marchenko said on the air of the national marathon on September 18, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"Employees of all services carry out exhumations, dig up the buried. If there is an opportunity, they are identified, and everyone is sent to Kharkiv for further work. This work will be carried out for almost another two weeks because there are a lot of burials. They haven't found new ones yet, but they say that there are, so they are looking for them," the Mayor of Izium said.

Also remind, on September 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a photo of a mass burial in Izium. Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about more than 400 bodies with traces of torture. The Ministry of Reintegration assumed that the number of victims may be higher than in Bucha.

The head of the National Police Igor Klymenko informed about 10 Russian torture camps in Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Balaklia, and Izium. One of them was located in the Balaklia Police Department. Andrii Nebytov, the head of the National Security Service in the Kyiv region, said that there "Russians in masks tortured civilians with bare electric wires."

The Institute for the Study of War assumed that Ukrainian defenders, during the liberation of occupied settlements, will probably continue to find evidence of Russian war crimes and atrocities.