Shooting in Kherson - provocation by occupiers, - OC "South"

The shooting in Kherson, which took place on the evening of September 17, was a provocation by the Russian occupiers. In this way, they want to damage the reputation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South", stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The Russians in the occupied territories are trying to carry out sabotage in order to discredit the actions of the AFU, said the spokeswoman of OC "South".

According to her, exactly such provocations were carried out by the occupiers in Kherson on September 16 and 17.

"The Russian military is trying to convey the information [to the people of Kherson] that they are not being released but captured. That is why provocations with shootings in the middle of Kherson, provocations with explosions, various events that they cover primarily on their propaganda channels...This is exactly what you need to pay attention to. If the event has not yet ended, and the correspondent of the racist television is already in the middle of the events, please conclude," Humeniuk said.

The spokeswoman of the OC "South" recalled that the military warned that from September 17 to 20 in the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers are planning a series of sabotage actions to undermine the reputation of the Armed Forces.

Also remind, on September 16, an explosion rang out in the center of temporarily occupied Kherson.

On the evening of September 17, there was a shooting in Kherson, the occupiers announced the "Ukrainian SRG".