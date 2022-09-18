Human rights activists have documented 2,469 cases of disappearance of people in occupied territories of Ukraine

Human rights organizations have united within the framework of the "Tribunal for Putin" initiative and are documenting the crimes of Russians throughout Ukraine.

Yevhen Zakharov, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Helsinki Union for Human Rights, co-chairman of the Kharkiv human rights group, said this on the air of the Espreso TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The database now records almost 19,500 episodes of Russian crimes. Each episode has a link to the evidence. I want to draw attention to the disappearance of people in the occupied territories. The database has documented 2,469 such cases, more than half of them in Kharkiv region - 1,420 episodes," - noted Zakharov.

According to him, people who show a pro-Ukrainian position are disappearing.

"Former combatants, local self-government workers, deputies, teachers, journalists, and priests are disappearing in the occupied territories. The main goal of the Russians is to destroy the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian people," Zakharov noted.

See more: Estonia helps with training of Armed Forces, - General Staff. PHOTOS