Enemy’s field warehouse of ammunition in Blahodatne area was destroyed - OC "South"

The situation in the southern operational zone is tense, complex, but controlled. The defense forces continue active efforts to consolidate the liberated territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of OC "South".

As noted, under pressure, the enemy is taking measures to regroup troops in separate directions, is looking for ways to pull up reserves, and is conducting aerial reconnaissance. Inspections are being intensified in the occupied settlements, but now they are looking not only for "Ukrainian Nazis", but also for their own, who fled the battlefield and, dressed in civilian clothes, are looking for ways to evacuate.

Read more: Human rights activists have documented 2,469 cases of disappearance of people in occupied territories of Ukraine

"Meanwhile, the occupying forces resort to provocations: shooting on the streets of Kherson and other populated areas, they pass it off as counter-subversive measures, trying to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of mindless street fighting among the civilian population. The terrorist forces themselves are shelling the houses of civilians, civilian and critical infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war," the message reads.

According to OC "South", during the night the enemy continued shelling our positions with rocket-artillery and mortar fire, and attacked with a pair of attack helicopters.

"Against the background of a certain reduction in the intensity of the enemy's fire impact on the contact line, the terror of the civilian infrastructure, the moral and psychological pressure on the population of the front-line and rear areas continues. The "Smerch" reactive salvo fire systems launched a rocket attack on a residential area of ​​Mykolaiv. 3 rockets hit the garage cooperatives, the hospital was damaged, there were no casualties. Two 152-caliber heavy barrel artillery shells and two Grad system rockets were aimed at the center of Ochakiv. Several private residential buildings were destroyed, two civilians were seriously injured," the report said.

See more: Estonia helps with training of Armed Forces, - General Staff. PHOTOS

It is also noted that the Nikopol district was heavily shelled by the Grad rocket systems and heavy artillery.

As a result of the shelling, shops, administrative buildings of local institutions, social infrastructure objects, more than three dozen apartment buildings and private buildings, farm buildings, cars, power lines, and gas pipelines were damaged. Three civilians were injured.

"More than a hundred firing missions carried out by our missile and artillery units ensured a reduction of enemy forces by 19 rockets, a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, 5 tanks and 3 units of other armored vehicles. In the Blahodatne area, a field warehouse of enemy ammunition was destroyed," - added the OC "South"

In the Black Sea, the ship grouping of the enemy fleet - without changes in composition and tasks.