Putin is failing all his military-strategic tasks, he wanted to conquer Ukraine, this will not happen, - Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Great Britain Radakin

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "failing" all of his military-strategic goals in the war against Ukraine.

Radakin said this in the BBC program "Sunday with Laura Kuensberg", Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"At the very beginning, we said that this (attack on Ukraine. - Ed.) was a strategic mistake by President Putin, and strategic mistakes lead to strategic consequences. In this case, it is a strategic failure. Putin is failing in all his military-strategic tasks, he wanted to conquer Ukraine, this will not happen," he emphasized.

The British commander-in-chief noted that he was unable to achieve any strategic goal: he did not capture Kyiv and did not weaken NATO, because right now Sweden and Finland are joining the alliance, strengthening the alliance.

"He (Putin. - Ed.) is under pressure, his problems are growing. He has always had problems with the equipment he has. He does not have enough manpower. His forces are weak on the ground," Radakin added.

At the same time, the admiral said that the Ukrainian-Russian conflict is likely to "protract for a long time" despite the recent successes of the Ukrainian military.

It will be recalled that the President of Ukraine Zelensky announced that since the beginning of September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated from the Russian occupiers more than 6 thousand square kilometers in the east and south of the country.