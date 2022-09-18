Russian occupiers announced new shelling of colony in Olenivka: Ukrainian prisoner was killed, five others were wounded

The occupying forces report that on September 18, around 9:00 a.m., the colony in Olenivka was again shelled, one Ukrainian prisoner was killed.

According to the Ministry of Justice of the DPR, a captured Ukrainian serviceman died as a result of shelling, and five more prisoners were wounded, Ukrainian Pravda writes, Censor.NET reports.

There are no Russians injured.

During the first attack on the colony in July, the Russians claimed that it was allegedly struck by the Armed Forces from the American HIMARS MLRS. Later, the CNN channel published an investigation in which the Russian version was spread - "the video shows no tears, the beds are not moved, the pillars are not damaged, but massive damage from the fire is visible." According to experts, HIMARS would leave a gap and more destruction. Also, Ukraine would not use expensive HIMARS on a target just 15 km from the front.

The Ukrainian authorities note that the fire in the barracks was caused by the use of thermobaric weapons. Acting the commander of "Azov", Major Mykyta Nadtochiy, reported that to kill Ukrainian defenders in Olenivka, the occupiers could have used jet infantry flamethrowers of the RPO "Dzhmil", which quickly burn oxygen - and a person burns up in a matter of seconds.

See more: "Catherine = Putin": Odesa residents protested against monument to Catherine II. VIDEO&PHOTOS