Georgian President Zurabishvili condemned Russia’s atrocities in Izium: "Justice must be answer to these war crimes"
The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, called war crimes and condemned the Russian atrocities committed in Izium, liberated from the occupying forces.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".
"I strongly condemn the atrocities committed by Russia in Izium. Justice must be the answer to these war crimes. Ukraine will not fall, and peace will reign. Glory to Ukraine!" Zurabishvili said in a statement.