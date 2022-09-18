There is no sense in negotiations and meeting between Zelensky and Putin yet - PO

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said that there is currently no sense in the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, nor in the personal meeting of Volodymyr Zelensky with Vladimir Putin.

As reported by Censor.NET, Podoliak expressed this opinion in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda".

"To put it briefly, there is absolutely no sense in the negotiation process as such, and in the personal meeting of the presidents so far," the politician said.

Podolyak explained it as follows: "Firstly, the Russian Federation still believes that it has enough resources to record some results. Second, any meeting today is exclusively a game of traditional Russian history: we fix the status quo, we are dancing "lying Minsk dances", we are starting a new stage of escalation. An operational pause and more. And thirdly, Russia must answer for large-scale crimes and not hide behind impunity. Therefore, the war must reach the only possible end. There is no other way."

That is why, Podolyak noted, there is currently no topic of a bilateral meeting on the agenda. "Moreover, we are not at all interested in meetings for the sake of meetings or the same banal Russian negotiation "scenario". We are interested in the liberation of occupied territories, significant tactical defeats of the Russian Federation, mandatory large-scale legal processes. Everything else is a derivative of this," he said.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the OP emphasized that the meeting of the presidents is possible if it is preceded by the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and the subject of the conversation will be "discussion of post-war life, including the scope of reparations, compensation for damages and the extradition of criminals."

As reported by Ukrinform, during the regional summit in Uzbekistan (SCO and CSTO - ed.) on Friday, Putin promised to continue the attack on Ukraine and warned that Moscow could intensify attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure if Ukrainian troops strike targets in Russia Then Putin stated that the "liberation" of the entire eastern Donbas is Russia's main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it.