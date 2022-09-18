Occupiers detained, tortured and exploited seven citizens of Sri Lanka in Kharkiv region, - National Police

Seven Sri Lankan citizens, six men and one woman, were injured by the actions of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv Region, Chief of the Investigative Department Serhii Bolvinov.

"The investigative department is conducting investigations, interrogating them (foreigners) as victims, and establishing all the details. There is already a connection with the Sri Lankan embassy, ​​and the police have guaranteed safety and proper living conditions for all foreigners," Bolvinov said.

According to him, at the time of the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Sri Lankan citizens were in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. "They were afraid of the war, but decided not to go anywhere, but to hide. In May, they tried to reach Kharkiv on foot. But at the very first checkpoint of the Russian army, they were detained, their hands were tied, bags were put on their heads and they were taken to a makeshift prison in Vovchansk," wrote Bolvinov.

Read more: There is no sense in negotiations and meeting between Zelensky and Putin yet - PO

He noted that in Vovchansk, Sri Lankans were kept in terrible conditions, tortured and forced to work as cleaners, and the woman was kept in solitary confinement for two months.

"Two of them (foreigners) had their nails torn off, one was hit on the head with a door. Since the Rashists do not speak English, the foreigners never understood what the Russians wanted from them and what they were being tortured for. The only thing they understood was the Russians during the torture they said "money". Judging by this, the second army of the world demanded money from the detained foreigners from Sri Lanka," Bolvinov wrote.

After the deoccupation of Vovchansk, the foreigners again decided to reach Kharkiv on foot. On the way, they were met by a hotel guard who sheltered them and informed the Ukrainian police about it.