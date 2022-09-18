Discussed topical issues of cooperation - Schmigal held talks with British Foreign Secretary Cleverly

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Schmigal discussed with British Foreign Secretary James Claverly cooperation in a strategic partnership.

Schmigal wrote about it in Twitter.

"Ukraine and Great Britain continue to develop a strategic partnership. Today in London we discussed with James Cleverly current issues of cooperation. We are grateful to Great Britain for assistance. With such support we are confident of Ukraine's victory!!!", - is noted in the message.

