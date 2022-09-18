Powerful explosion in center of occupied Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

In temporarily occupied Melitopol there was a powerful explosion, preliminarily in city center detonated explosives.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Mayor of city Ivan Fedorov.

"There was a powerful explosion in Melitopol. According to preliminary data, an explosive went off right in the center of the city - in one of the courtyards on Yaroslav the Wise Street. We are waiting for details from the resistance forces," Fedorov wrote.

