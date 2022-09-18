In Russia, people who have signed contracts for nuclear power plant protection are sent to war, - General Staff
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in official Facebook of AFU's General Staff.
The report notes: "Due to a shortage of human resources to be sent to the war in Ukraine, so-called 'internal self-mobilization' activities are being carried out on the territory of the Russian Federation. In Kursk Oblast, under the guise of recruiting candidates for logistics units, and in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, in particular, employees of the Atom Security organization - allegedly for units guarding important facilities, candidates who sign a contract undergo a week-long firearms training course and are immediately sent to the combat zone for reinforcement.
In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Region, in particular, in the Bilovodskyi District, a new recruitment of so-called "mvs units" was announced. After significant losses in combat, most of the regular officers escaped or deserted to the territory of the Russian Federation.