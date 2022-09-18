"Good Russians" are a propaganda tool for opponents of sanctions against Russia. They may be good, but they are definitely being used against us, - Malyar

"Good Russians" are enemy’s propaganda weapon, too. They may indeed be good, but they are definitely being used against us.

Such opinion was expressed in Facebook by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, informs Censor.NЕТ.

" The enemy's propaganda weapons are also "good Russians". They may indeed be good, but they are definitely being used against us. They are bait - like a worm on a fishing hook. How do they benefit the authoritarian Russian regime? Hugely! After all, when they are there, the regime is no longer as authoritarian anymore. Already for the opponents of sanctions and the recognition of Russia as a terrorist country there is a good argument - there are conscious famous people, opinion leaders, let's change Russia and the Russians through them," wrote Malyar.

She believes that because of the "good" Russians will then launch a justification for this war - " the Boyars misled the King or some other nonsense, it does not matter which one. Don't mistake the field of battle. We do not need 'good' Russians in our information field, but in the Russian one - let them get through to their fellow citizens," added the Deputy Minister.

She urged us to protect our information field from Russian information expansion.

" We have already reached the highest level of information resistance during these six months, because not a single one of their fakes or information operations comes in - everything fails. Even in cooperation with some "our" political forces they can't spin their provocation about conflicts in the military-political leadership," said the Deputy Minister.

Malyar reminded that Ukraine has a war with the Russian Federation, which the enemy conducts by all possible methods and tools. "Propaganda weapons are as striking as missiles, and they are used in parallel - reinforcing each other," she noted.

"For example, why do we always ask - not to brag publicly about what aid you brought to the hospital and not to make the hospital itself public? We know very well that Russians have coordinates of hospitals. But for them it's important not just to hit them with a missile, but also to deliver a propaganda blow," Malyar emphasized, adding that everything we brag about publicly with coordinates and exact names becomes a target for the enemy, which can be hit with two weapons simultaneously - a missile and propaganda.