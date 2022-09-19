Ukraine to propose at UN General Assembly to approve confiscation of Russian assets - Mass Media

Ukraine will propose to its allies to vote at UN General Assembly for a resolution on confiscation of Russian assets as reparations for unleashed war.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by The Guardian.

Ukraine will speak about the creation of an international compensation mechanism based on which frozen assets can be confiscated.

According to the newspaper's sources, officials of the Ukrainian Justice Ministry discussed this issue in London with the leadership of the British Foreign Office.

Additionally, similar discussions were held by the Ukrainian side with its counterparts in Germany, France and other EU countries, as well as US Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg.

