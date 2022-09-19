Russians fired at South Ukrainian NPP, missile fell 300 meters from nuclear reactors, - "Energoatom"

Today, September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Energoatom press center.

"A powerful explosion occurred just 300 m from the reactors of the PANPP. The shock wave damaged the buildings of the NPP, and over 100 windows were broken. One of the hydraulic units of the Oleksandrivskaya HPP, part of the South Ukrainian Energy Complex, shut down. Three high-voltage power transmission lines also shut down," the message says.

It is also noted that currently, all three power units of the PANPP are operating normally. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff.

"The acts of nuclear terrorism by the Russians threaten the whole world. They must be stopped immediately to prevent a new catastrophe!" - added "Energoatom."

