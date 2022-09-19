USA is developing plan in case Russia uses nuclear weapons, - Brink

The US administration is discussing a response plan to radical actions by the Russian Federation, such as the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

This was reported by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in an interview with Ukrainian Truth, Censor.NET informs.

"President Biden has made it clear that any use of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable and would have serious consequences... We are working on this in the US as well, and we are discussing with our partners how we might respond to those actions that would be absolutely unacceptable. And the president made that very clear," said Brink.

The USA also agrees that the situation around the ZNPP is dangerous. The country's leadership supports Ukraine in the need to create a demilitarized zone and return the station to its full control.

Read more: Armed Forces destroyed another enemy pontoon crossing in Nova Kakhovka