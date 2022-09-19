"Referendum" in Kharkiv region of Russian Federation was planned from November 1 to 7, "for" should have been 75% of votes. DOCUMENT

The Kremlin has developed a "Strategy for Holding a Referendum on the Entry of the Kharkiv Region into the Russian Federation." "Voting" was supposed to take place within 7 days, "for" was going to count 75% of the votes.

This follows from the "Strategy for holding a referendum on the inclusion of Kharkiv region into the Russian Federation" developed in the Kremlin. Radio Svoboda journalists received the document from sources in the intelligence agencies, Censor.NET reports.

According to the document, the "voting" was supposed to take place within seven days from November 1 to 7. The result, which is written in the "Strategy", is 75% for joining Russia.

The document states that a total of 142,000 voters should "vote", of which more than 100,000 are "for".

The "Strategy" was developed recently, as it shows a map of the front line as of August 24.

Among the risks mentioned by the organizers of the "referendum" are the lack of staff to work in the election commissions and the pro-Ukrainian sentiment of the population.

The authors of the document proposed promoting the prospects of joining Russia with an emphasis on economic and social benefits and supporting the thesis that the accession of the entire Kharkiv region is inevitable.

The "Strategy" describes several stages of the so-called PR campaign. The main slogans are "Say yes to Russia" and "Russia is here forever."

They also planned to promote the "referendum" with the help of Orthodox holidays. In particular, on September 21, a crusade in support of him was to take place in the then-occupied Kharkiv region, and from November 1 to 6, on the days of the so-called "voting", they were to take place every day.

The document also contains the so-called "referendum" anthem with the words "Say yes to Russia. Before God, we are one people."

On September 11, the Russian publication Meduza, citing sources close to the administration of the President of Russia, wrote that the Kremlin decided to postpone indefinitely the holding of the so-called "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the only reason for the decision is the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, since September 6, the armed forces have liberated about 400 settlements in the Kharkiv region, where 150,000 people live.










