Decision to limit entry of Russians into EU is absolutely justified, - Polish MFA

The decision of Poland and the Baltic countries to limit the issuance of visas to citizens of Russia for trips to the EU is "absolutely justified."

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Marcin Pshidach, Censor.NET informs with reference to PAP.

"Since the vast majority of Russians support Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, I believe that such decisions, which limit the possibility of travel, are absolutely justified," he emphasized.

Especially - he added - "after the photos of the exhumation in Izium that have circulated around the world in recent days, which confirm that war crimes have most likely happened again, such tools of pressure on the Russian Federation should be introduced."

According to Przydach, "this does not apply to people who are politically persecuted or have humanitarian visas."

"On the other hand, people who support the regime, people who are close to the power in the Kremlin, it is clear that these restrictions, although they already have such a visa, should be included," added the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

