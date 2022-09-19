Zelensky formed delegation of Ukraine to participate in UN General Assembly

It will be headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant decree of the President of Ukraine.

Deputy head of the delegation Serhii Kislytsia, Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN, has been appointed.

The delegation also included First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Japarova, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov, Head of the Main Directorate for Foreign Policy Activities of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and of Strategic Partnership of the Office of the President Yuriy Vitrenko, director of the Department of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Valentin Skuratovsky and permanent representative of the President in Crimea Tamila Tasheva.

It is allowed to involve advisers, experts and technical workers in the work of the delegation.

