Russians fired at South Ukrainian nuclear power plant from Iskander complex - OC "South"

The missile, which was launched from the Iskander complex, fell 300 meters from the nuclear reactors.

This was reported in OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"After midnight, a missile, previously "Iskander", was directed at the South Ukrainian NPP, which hit 300 meters from the nuclear reactors," the message reads.

We will remind, on September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. A powerful explosion occurred just 300 meters from the reactors of the PAES. The shock wave damaged the buildings of the NPP, over 100 windows were broken.

Also, one of the hydro units of the Oleksandrivska HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, and three high-voltage power lines were shut down. "Energoatom" clarified that currently all three power units of the SUNPP are working normally. There are no casualties among the station staff.

See more: Russian drone "Kartograph" was destroyed in Mykolayiv region. PHOTO