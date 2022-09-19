Luhansk and Donetsk terrorists again raised the topic of a "referendum" on annexing occupied territories to Russia

So-called "public chambers" of "LPR" and "DPR" demand an immediate initiation of referendums on their recognition as subjects of Russian Federation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was written by Kremlin propagandists in "RIA News"

It is noted that the militants appealed to their leaders Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushylin with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on their recognition as subjects of the Russian Federation.

They explain this by saying that "becoming a part of Russia will make the republic safe and open new opportunities for a return to peaceful life."

The militants also "expressed confidence that the republic's residents would support the initiative."

The Donetsk Region, in particular, assured that the pseudo-referendum is "not a matter of one day," and it is too early to talk about the date.

Viktor Vodolatsky, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, stated that a "referendum" on recognizing the "Luhansk People's Republic" as a subject of the Russian Federation will be held in the fall, in the near future.

According to him, "the LPR electoral system is 100% ready for a referendum".

Interestingly, Vodolatsky did not yet comment on the possibility of a "referendum" in the "DPR".