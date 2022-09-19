Some countries are in no hurry to approve a tribunal for Russia in order to leave a post-war window for improving relations with Russia, - Kostin

The creation of an international tribunal to prosecute Russia for committing crimes of aggression against Ukraine is a political decision, and authorities of some countries are in no hurry to agree to it; perhaps because they do not want to spoil relations with post-war Moscow.

It was said in lb.ua by General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Certain countries, in my opinion, want to keep a window of opportunity for post-war establishment of any relations with the aggressor country. That is probably why they are so cautious about the creation of an international tribunal," he suggested.

The Prosecutor General explained that the International Criminal Court is an independent international judicial institution, and those countries that help the financial investigation "under its umbrella," help the independent judicial institution and "are not connected with the possible result of the institution.

And in order to create a tribunal for the crime of aggression, there must be a political decision - "that is, it will be the countries that sign an international treaty, and this is already a political step.

Kostin reminded that there were few such tribunals in history - the Nuremberg Tribunal, the tribunals for Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Another reason given by those countries that have not yet given preliminary consent to the creation of a tribunal is "how do you catch representatives of the top military or political leadership?" The head of the UCP says that the capture on the battlefield of a certain general of the Russian Armed Forces is not ruled out, nor is the detention of a politician/defendant somewhere outside of Russia.

"When we are told that this tribunal in absentia, that is, without the presence of the accused, will not be very well received, I understand that. I would also like [the presence of the accused], but this is not an argument against creating a tribunal," he stressed.

He suggests that the partners prepare everything and work when the time comes. So far, communications on this subject are active, the Prosecutor General assured.