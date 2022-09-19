UN General Assembly will be a platform for pressure on Russia - U.S. State Department

The 77th session of UN General Assembly, which started in New York, will serve as a platform to put pressure on Russia to end a war it has unleashed against Ukraine, said Andrea Kalan of US Department of State.

She is convinced that during the high-level week, UN leaders will say that "Russia's war against Ukraine violates all the fundamental principles on which the UN was founded" and that "Russia is in violation of the UN Charter", informs Cesor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"All countries must work together to end this war," Kalan noted.

She said the U.S. hopes that this will happen as soon as possible and is making sure that Ukraine receives "all the weapons, equipment, and other assistance it needs for a successful counteroffensive".

"As we can see, Ukraine is doing it successfully now," she added.

President Joe Biden, who will speak at Wednesday's session of the General Assembly, will also talk about support for Ukraine, Kalan said.

"Unity at the United Nations is the biggest pressure on Russia. That doesn't mean that change will come tomorrow, but Russia in New York will feel that pressure, the only voice of the United Nations," the State Department spokeswoman stressed.

She said that because of Russia's behavior the UN is going through a crisis right now, but that every effort must be made for the Organization "to work the way it is supposed to work - to guarantee peace and be a platform for cooperation."

She also noted that the high-level week will include numerous behind-the-scenes meetings to discuss various aspects of support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia.

According to her, the whole world sees the consequences of Russian war crimes in Izyum. International courts must gather the facts and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, she stressed.