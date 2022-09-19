During occupation of Balakliya, Russians brutally murdered a lawyer of an agricultural enterprise in a torture chamber, - National Police

A lawyer from an agricultural enterprise was tortured and strangled in a torture chamber set up by Russian soldiers at a police station during occupation of Balakliya.

This was reported by Serhiy Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of National Police Headquarters in Kharkiv region.

" Balakliya was very striking to me personally. Because both men and women were held in this police station. People were tagged by the number of days they spent there, they wrote "Holy Father" on the walls. They were tortured: bare wires were tied to their fingers, and electric current was passed through them. One man, a lawyer from an agricultural enterprise, was tortured and killed by the Rascists. The ritual service removed the body of this tortured and murdered Ukrainian from the torture chamber and buried it in the cemetery. The investigators found the burial place. They examined it and found that this man was strangled," Bolvinov said.

According to the police, torture rooms were found in the towns of Balakliya (two), Kupyansk, Izyum (six), Vovchansk, the villages of Shevchenkovo, Cossack Lopan and in the village of Grakovo, Chuguevsky district.

"So far, we do not know the exact number of people who went through these torture chambers. However, we are conducting appropriate investigative actions to identify all the people who were held and tortured by the Russians. In the town of Balakliya, for example, the Russians held 40 people in the police station at one time. They were constantly renewing them, that is, they tried to take as many civilians as possible through these places of detention," said the law enforcement officer.

Prisoners, including women, were brutally beaten, tortured with electric shocks, and suffocated with gas masks. Bolvinov expressed confidence that the identities of the occupants who tortured the people can be established. According to him, the best investigators and criminologists from all over the country work in the Kharkiv region, including those who already have experience in Bucha and Irpen.

"Forensic laboratories have come from all over the country to help us, Kharkiv residents, investigate these crimes. We conduct detailed examinations of the scene, we seize DNA, fingerprints to identify both civilians and our soldiers who were in captivity. and tortured, as well as the Rashists who were there. We are confiscating documents and studying them thoroughly in order to establish a list of all these people," summed up the head of the Investigative Department.

